Live @ 2 PM: Update on deadly shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet from JPSO

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Loptino will give an update on the case.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto is set to give an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting at a Metairie gun store and shooting range over the weekend.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, and will be streamed live on WWLTV.com, the WWL-TV app and on our social media pages.

What we know so far

Three people were killed and two more wounded at the Jefferson Gun Outlet Saturday afternoon.

JPSO is still sorting through evidence, but sources tell our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that 27-year-old Joshua Williams walked into Jefferson Gun Outlet with a loaded weapon which is against store policy. He then allegedly got into an argument with employees who asked him to unload his weapon.

According to the report, Williams got into an argument with staff over the rules, then fired a warning shot.

He then shot the store clerk, 47-year-old Noah Fischbach, fatally wounding him. A gunfight broke out in the store, during which Williams and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot were killed.

Two more people were injured in the clash. They were brought to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to JPSO.

Sheriff Lopinto will update the case at 2 p.m. today. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News for the latest information on this developing story.