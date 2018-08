Firefighters say a construction crew working on Veterans' Boulevard struck a pipe and caused a gas leak Wednesday morning.

The leak caused road closures near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Division Street and some nearby stores to evacuate out of precaution.

Firefighters said the leak was closed around 10:30 a.m. and crews are waiting for the gas to dissipate before reopening roads.

Gas leak blowing tree at Divison near Veterans Blvd and Lowes and Goodyear in Metairie @WWLTV @theadvocateno pic.twitter.com/Slrn9KJO8e — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) August 15, 2018

