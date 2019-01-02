MARRERO, La. (AP) — US Foods has broken ground on its expansion of a distribution center in suburban New Orleans that's expected to create 45 new jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000.

News outlets report construction started Thursday on the expansion of US Foods' 70,000-square-foot F. Christiana distribution center in Marrero. Construction is expected to end next year.

F. Christiana distributes food and related items across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Louisiana Economic Development says the expansion may also create 38 indirect jobs, bringing a total of 83 new jobs to the area.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said last year that the state would give the Rosemont, Illinois-based company a $1.5 million performance-based grant to offset facility and construction upgrades. It'll also get a $561,000 forgivable loan for infrastructure upgrades.