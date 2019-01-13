A pregnant woman was injured after a vehicle crashed through a business in Marrero Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, a vehicle went drove through of a Starbucks located in the 1600 block of Barataria Boulevard around 1 p.m.

The fire department says a pregnant woman was injured in the incident. Officials with the Marrero fire department said the pregnant woman was responsive and they believe her injuries are minor, however she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle said her breaks on her vehicle malfunction, which caused her to crash in the building.

No one else was injured in the incident, officials say.

