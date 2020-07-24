Vessel crashes into line, cuts off water service to all of Grand Isle

The parish is distributing 20,000 bottles of water while service is being repaired.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The City of Grand Isle is expected to lose all water pressure Friday morning after a vessel reportedly crashed and severed the island's main service line.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, the island was expected to run out of its water supply around 10 a.m. after an unidentified vessel crashed into the water line that runs from Lafitte to Grand Isle on Thursday.

While the details around the crash were not immediately available, officials said multiple crews were mobilized to repair the damage and bring hundreds of thousands of gallons of water onto the island while service is disconnected.

20,000 bottles of water will be available to residents at the Grand Isle Multiplex (3101 Highway 1) by 1 p.m., officials said.

A barge with more than 400,000 gallons of water is being sent from Lafitte around noon and should arrive between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. to refill the island's storage tanks.

Filling those tanks should restore water pressure, officials said, which would make the time without service around 6-7 hours.

Still, things will not be back to normal until either Saturday or Sunday, and a boil water advisory is anticipated when pressure returns.

Boil alerts typically last around 24 hours while tests are done to make sure water is safe to drink. During that time, residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least one minute before consumption.

We are on our way to Grand Isle with approximately 20,000 bottles of water! The distribution site will be at the Grand Isle Multiplex (3101 Highway 1) at 1 p.m. today. @JeffParishAlert pic.twitter.com/2wnNamfbYT — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) July 24, 2020

