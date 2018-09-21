METAIRIE, La. - Police say an armed robbery in New Orleans ended in a crash on I-10 in Jefferson Parish Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were walking towards a car in the 1900 block of Poydras Street when an armed man walked up behind one of them and demanded his backpack. The suspect went through the backpack and then tried to pull the other man out of the driver's seat of the car.

The victims sped off and the robber fired shots at the vehicle, two of which struck the white-colored Infiniti.

The NOPD said that at some point the victims began following the suspect's car, before crashing it on I-10 between Causeway Boulevard and Clearview Parkway. No one was hurt in the crash.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash and found two bullet holes in the white Infiniti.

The investigation into the robbery and crash continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD first district detectives at 504-658-6010. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

