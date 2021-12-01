Hit-and-run driver sends car spinning into Metairie home, neighbors say it's not the first time

Neighbors say something needs to be done about the dangerous intersection.

METAIRIE, La. — “It seems like a movie, like it’s not real. Like really, there’s no way that could have happened,” Lorilei Bozeman said.

It did happen, right at the intersection of Kawanee Avenue and Bissonet Drive in Metairie. That movie was caught on surveillance video at Bozeman’s home.

“I felt it hit my house. He hit right there by the window,” said Bozeman pointing at her home. “I freaked out.”

Separated by only a wall, what was happening outside Monday morning was shocking to see.

Video shows a truck run through a stop sign, smashing into an SUV. Both vehicles end up in Bozeman’s front yard. Bozeman’s SUV, which was parked out front, is hit as well. It ends up upside down on her doorsteps.

“I was five minutes from walking out of my door and leaving for work and even coming down my steps I would have been crushed by my flipped car,” Bozeman said.

After the crash, the man driving that truck gets out and walks away without even looking back. At this point, other drivers are stopping and neighbors are taking pictures of the man who caused the crash as he walks away.

“Obviously has no regards for anyone’s lives because he didn’t even check on anybody,” Bozeman said.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to rescue the woman who was trapped inside her SUV before taking her to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time a wreck like this has happened. Bozeman says faint tire marks in her yard are from two days ago when someone else ran the same stop sign hitting someone else.

Surveillance video from that night shows emergency crews responding.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was even a crash at his intersection back in December. Bozeman says it’s past time for something to be done.

“We need something here, a four-way stop, a light, something, because somebody’s going to get killed,” Bozeman said.

In the three years she’s lived here, Bozeman says she’s seen about six wrecks and luckily no one has died. In reaching out to parish leaders about what happened, Eyewitness News was told crews would be going out to check signage and lighting.

For Bozeman, the current signage isn’t helping.

“Every time I come out of my house now I look around because I’m afraid there’s going to be a wreck, there’s going to be cars flying at you,” Bozeman said. “It’s just unnerving.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to find out if the driver who walked away had been caught, but we haven’t gotten a response. We also haven’t gotten a response on the condition of the other driver.