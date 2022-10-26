Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, prominent attorney, dies at 74

The 74-year-old was at home, surrounded by his family when he passed away.

HARAHAN, La. — Longtime Harahan mayor and well-known criminal defense attorney Vinny Mosca died Wednesday afternoon. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but friends tell WWL-TV, he had been sick lately and was being treated for heart disease.

The 74-year-old was at home, surrounded by his family when he passed away.

He spent 20 years as either mayor or city council member in Harahan and didn’t lose his first election until the last one he ran, in 2014. He was mayor from 1995-2002 and again from 2011-2014.

As an attorney, he often teamed up with David Courcelle and current Jefferson Parish Judge Chick Foret on high-profile corruption cases. He was known for negotiating plea deals for light sentences, including for Aaron Bennett, a key player in the bribery case of former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin. Mosca was also an attorney in the Canal Street Madam case.

Flags in Harahan are expected to be lowered to half-staff starting tomorrow to mark Mosca’s passing.

He is survived by his wife, four children and three stepchildren.