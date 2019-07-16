METAIRIE, La. — A volunteer baseball coach at Lakeshore Playground abused his position to molest children, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say William Carter Mehrhoff, who goes by “Coach Carter,” was arrested on multiple counts of sexual behavior involving juveniles. One of Mehrhoff’s alleged victims met him through Mehrhoff’s role as a volunteer coach.

The most recent victim was 10-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse, according to JPSO. Police say he identified Mehrhoff as a coach on his baseball team from 2014-15.

The abuse allegedly occurred at Mehrhoff's home in Metairie while the victim and his family were visiting.

Police say the victim went into a bedroom to lie down and take a nap. According to police, Mehrhoff got in bed with him and pulled down his shorts, rubbing his genitals on the victim’s buttocks.

Another victim came forward after Mehrhoff was arrested to report that the volunteer coach inappropriately touched him on multiple occasions between 1994 and 1999. The victim was 10- to 14-years-old at the time.

Mehrhoff was arrested outside his home in the 100 block of Sena Drive on July 13 after JPSO deputies were sent to his house because he was allegedly harassing drainage workers working in the area.

Mehrhoff was arrested for one count of sexual battery in the incident from 2014-15, and one count of sexual battery for the series of incidents believed to have occurred in the 1990s.

Mehrhoff remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.