WATCH LIVE @ 2PM: Jefferson Parish Schools press conference on COVID-19

Dr. James Gray is expected to address teachers' concerns as protests continue.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Public Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray will hos a press conference Monday afternoon to address concerns about students returning to the classroom this week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gray is expected to outline a new program to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

WWLTV.com will carry the press conference live in this story on our website and app. We will also stream the press conference live on Facebook.

Last week, as teachers came back to the classroom, many discovered for the first time that they would be teaching virtual and in-person students simultaneously.

Other teachers received a 16-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer and a box of masks as their protective equipment and were not told when or how the supplies would be replenished.