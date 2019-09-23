KENNER, La. — Veeday Payne is used to getting a water bill for about $150. But when she opened her recent bill for almost $400, the Kenner resident was floored.

She’s not alone.

Almost 19,000 Jefferson Parish water customers -- most in Kenner -- had their June water usage estimated. That’s led to many receiving bills they say they will have a hard time paying.

And now, the water department must appear before the Jefferson Parish Council on Oct. 2 to answer questions about why so many bills were so high.

Tom West, director of the water department, said the problem stems from too few people reading meters recently. He said there are normally 10 people to read the 90,000 meters on the east bank. But recently, he’s only had four meter readers.

"It'll wear on you,” he said of the work to read each meter. “Our meter readers are going out and reading 300 meters a day -- day in and day out. It's hard work.”

He said most June readings in Kenner were estimated below the average usage. But he admitted some were estimated to be about right.

He said water usage usually increases during the long, hot summer months, regularly raising bills this time of year, adding that usage for July was done by meter readers, not estimated.

He also said there did not appear to be any computer glitches that might be to blame.

But Payne, who lives with only her husband, said there is no reason her estimated usage of 29,000 gallons in June should have skyrocketed to nearly 60,000 gallons in July.

"You can't tell me two people, just two people, use 57,000 gallons," she said.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the phones in his office began to ring off the hook after residents began to get their unusually high bills.

He said that anyone whose bill is higher than usual should report it to the parish -- but also said he would suggest people not pay large amounts they cannot afford.

“We will work with our customers,” West said. “We can work out some payment plans if that's what they need."

