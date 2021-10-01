Large water line break cuts clean water to Kenner neighborhood, shuts down major roads

Residents in the area were told to expect limited to no water pressure while the repairs were ongoing.

KENNER, La. — A large stretch of well-traveled roadway in Kenner was flooded Sunday when a water main broke under the street, forcing closures and extensive repair work.

The water line broke in the 900 block of Vintage Drive sometime overnight, according to the city of Kenner. The area was blocked off around Vintage Drive, Chateau Boulevard, Medoc Drive and Champagne Drive because of standing water making it difficult or impossible to drive through.

Residents in the area were told to expect limited to no water pressure while the repairs were ongoing.

In a series of updates, the city's social media accounts pushed back the estimated time of completion for the repairs, first saying it would happen by noon, then returning later to say most residents would be restored by 4 p.m. Sunday.

Because of the extensive damage, repair work required metal sheeting to secure the site -- a material that needs to be brought in, lengthening the delay.

It's unclear exactly how many people are without water because of the outage.

The westbound lane of Vintage Drive at the intersection of Chateau Boulevard has been blocked off by repair crews, as well as the eastbound lane through the 900 block of the street.

The intersection of Medoc and Champagne drives is also closed in the direction of Vintage Drive.

