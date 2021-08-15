West Bank man wanted for shooting, killing ex-girlfriend in her home Saturday night

He is described as a white male, standing approximately 5'7" and weighing 130lbs.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in finding the person allegedly responsible for the murder of a Marrero woman Saturday.

JPSO is looking for Shawn Luke Chiasson in relation to the shooting death of Lindsey Williams.

Williams was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. on Saturday at her home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive. Deputies said they found her at the location with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Homicide Section, through investigation, said they quickly identified Chiasson as Williams' ex-boyfriend and as the suspect. They are currently seeking his location.

He is described as a white male, standing approximately 5'7" and weighing 130lbs.

The sheriff's office said Chiasson should be considered armed and dangerous and is currently wanted for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the above suspect's whereabouts or anyone making contact with the suspect is asked to contact JPSO Homicide Detective Steven Quaintance at (504) 364-5349 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

