Suspect apparently dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound off of Westbank Expressway amid SWAT prese

Sheriff Joe Lopinto of JPSO said the man had been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man that Jefferson Parish deputies believed was involved in a recent kidnapping and burglary died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff at the Manhattan Blvd. on-ramp to the Westbank Expressway Wednesday.

SWAT trucks and other law enforcement cars were on the scene as a silver pickup truck appeared to be stalled and engaged in a standoff.

The incident slowed down traffic and caused delays eastbound on the Westbank Expressway. That traffic was temporarily rerouted.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto spoke to reporters after SWAT teams and other law enforcement had left the scene, and after the suspect appeared to be removed from a silver pickup truck.

"We cornered off a big enough area knowing that the suspect had a gun," Lopinto said. "We were certainly being safe to make sure our approach didn't cause anything else.

Sheriff Lopinto said the incident started when deputies noticed a silver pickup truck that they said matched a suspect wanted in a kidnapping and burglary.

That suspect apparently shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement, including a SWAT team, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Adding that his deputies heard two shots inside the car.

"I don't know the circumstances that led up to the warrant for those charges," Sheriff Lopinto said.