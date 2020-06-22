Man killed, another critically wounded in Westwego double shooting

Police arrested an unidentified 59-year-old man as a suspect in the homicide. Police say he knew the victims.

WESTWEGO, La. — One man was killed and another is in the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting in Westwego Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. on June 21 in the 900 block of N. Clark Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.

Police arrested an unidentified 59-year-old man as a suspect in the homicide. Police say he knew the victims.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.