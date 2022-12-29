How to recycle your Christmas tree in Louisiana

All trees must be stripped of all decorations and the stands must be removed to be recycled.

NEW ORLEANS — Many Christmas trees are destined for a landfill as we kick off the new year, but here in Louisiana, the old trees play an important part in preserving our coast.

Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside or dropped off at some locations to be used for coastal restoration. In Louisiana, thousands of trees are used every year to protect our coast.

In all cases, only natural, un-decorated trees with no stands or trimmings will be collected for recycling. Flocked, artificial trees, trees in bags and trees that are still decorated will be collected and sent to the landfill.

Orleans Parish

New Orleans residents who have their trash picked up by Richard's Disposal, IV Waste and Waste Pro are asked to place their Christmas trees on the curb before 5 a.m. on the regularly scheduled pickup day between Jan. 9-14.

Residents in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District serviced by KBS should place their trees on the curb before 4 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Trees should not be placed on the neutral ground.

Jefferson Parish

Christmas trees will be collected curbside from Thursday, Jan. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 14, including for residents in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government is now accepting recycled Christmas trees for marsh creation and fish habitat enhancement.

Only bare, unflocked trees will be accepted at:

• St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 North Florida Street in Covington

• Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road in Slidell

Trees will be accepted during daylight hours. All trees must be stripped of all decorations and the stands be removed to be eligible for the program.

The program lasts until January 28, 2023. Parish crews will then place the trees in coastal areas for enhancement.

For more information, please call 985-898-2529 or email planning@stpgov.org.

Know about a tree recycling program we don't? Email us at PressRelease@WWLTV.com to have it added to the list.