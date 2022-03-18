Where and when to see the Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade in Metairie

The traditional St. Joseph's Day parade in Jefferson Parish will roll on the Veterans Highway route in Metairie starting at noon.

METAIRIE, La. — The Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade returns for 2022!

The traditional St. Joseph's Day parade in Jefferson Parish will roll on the Veterans Highway route in Metairie starting at noon.

Louisiana's St. Joseph's Day traditions date back to the Middle Ages, when a devastating famine led Sicilian farmers to pray to St. Joseph for his intercession. When their prayers were answered and their crops and livestock rebounded, the tradition of giving thanks with a St. Joseph altar began.

Today, St. Joseph's altars are built all over Louisiana by the local Italian community, featuring handmade cookies, breads and cakes that will be shared with the public.