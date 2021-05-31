Who is this woman? Police say she jumped from the Causeway after walking onto the bridge

The missing person is described as a white woman, approximately 18-21 years old, standing about 5'6" and weighing between 95 and 115 lbs.

METAIRIE, La. — Causeway police are trying to identify a woman they say jumped from the Causeway early Saturday morning after running from responding officers.

Police got an anonymous call around 4:34 a.m. about a woman walking northbound near the 0.8 mile marker on the northbound span of the Causeway, about a mile from the Metairie shore.

An officer was able to locate the woman, but before he could escort her off the bridge, she began running south on foot, back towards Metairie. When the officer tried to intercept her, according to police, "without warning, she ran to the guardrail and jumped into the lake."

JPSO, LDWF and Coast Guard ships all searched for her, but the search was suspended Sunday night.

The missing person is described as a white woman, approximately 18-21 years old, standing about 5'6" and weighing between 95 and 115 lbs.

She was wearing a dark plaid flannel shirt and khaki shorts, and was barefoot when she jumped.

