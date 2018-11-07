A Waggaman woman has been arrested after allegedly killing her husband who was a sergeant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said 35-year-old Shantel Wagner has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder.

According to a release from JPSO, Wagner called 911 on the evening of June 17 and reported that her husband, Sergeant Troy Smith, tried to shoot himself in the head. Deputies responding to the couple's home on Camellia Lane found Smith in a bedroom with a gunshot to his head.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say forensic evidence and interviews determined that Smith's injury was not self-inflicted. Wagner was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Wagner was arrested in the 4900 block of Jean Lafitte Wednesday morning and appeared in court. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

Smith was employed with JPSO from November 2013 until his death. He was an instructor at the department's training academy and a father of two children.

