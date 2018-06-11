METAIRIE - A form of wild cat known as a serval was captured in a Metairie neighborhood Tuesday shortly before noon after animal control experts and neighbors said it attacked someone's pet chicken.

The cat was tracked by Jefferson Animal Control near York Street and Transcontinental.

Animal control said it was searching for the pet, that they said is similar to a small jaguar. It was identified as a serval, which is said to be a larger than a traditional pet cat, but not considered to be especially dangerous to humans.

The cat was captured and is being treated for an injury to its paw. The owner of the cat will not get immediate custody back, according to Eyewitness News reporter Meg Farris. The owner would not talk to the Eyewitness News crew on the scene.

© 2018 WWL