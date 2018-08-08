HARVEY, La. -- A woman is behind bars after deputies say she stole thousands of dollars from Essence Festival attendees and never delivered on the travel packages.

Officials said 41-year-old Nakesia Washington, of OBL Travel, was arrested Aug. 2.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the estimated money lost is in excess of $80,000, and deputies expect that number to increase as more cases come in.

Washington faces two counts of computer fraud and two counts of theft.

Anyone with information or who has been a victim is asked to call Detective Stephen Bowman at (504) 364-5235.

