METAIRIE, La. (AP) - A woman has been charged after being accused of stabbing two people during an argument in a New Orleans suburb.



Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told news outlets Wednesday that 51-year-old Lisa Clouatre is charged with second-degree battery and simple battery. She is accused of stabbing a woman and a 74-year-old man Tuesday in Metairie.



Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd says the woman had been cut in her throat and the man was stabbed in his stomach. Both were in stable condition.



Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the argument turned into a fight after Clouatre kicked an unidentified woman out of her home. The woman turned to two neighbors for help.



Lopinto says things got physical between the neighbors and Clouatre, who is accused of brandishing the knife and stabbing them both.

