Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking

The driver of the vehicle attempted to help the victim before she died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night.

According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, stopped and attempted to assist the victim. JPSO deputies arrived and pronounced her dead on the scene.

No citations have been issued so far and it is not believed that impairment did not play a factor.