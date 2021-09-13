Woman found killed inside Metairie home, JPSO reports

A suspect is already in custody in the case, according to JPSO.

METAIRIE, La. — Police are investigating a homicide in Metairie after a woman was found dead in her home.

According to JPSO, deputies were sent to check on a woman at her home in the 500 block of N. Upland Street, between W. Metairie Avenue and Airline Drive, on Monday afternoon.

Deputies found the woman dead inside the home with several wounds, according to JPSO. The coroner will have to perform an autopsy to determine what kind of wounds she has, police said.

A suspect has been arrested, according to JPSO, but their identity is being withheld for "investigative reasons."

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.