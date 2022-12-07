Woman found shot dead on side of the road in Metairie

Her body was discovered Wednesday morning.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot dead on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning.

“Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Detectives are working to determine a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.