Jefferson

Woman found shot to death inside Harvey residence

Officers found the victim unresponsive inside of a residence on Ravenna Street in Harvey.
HARVEY, La. — A woman was shot and killed inside of a residence in Harvey Thursday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Ravenna Street.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were sent to the location to check out a report of a woman who was found unresponsive and they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

