Woman found shot to death inside Harvey residence

HARVEY, La. — A woman was shot and killed inside of a residence in Harvey Thursday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Ravenna Street.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were sent to the location to check out a report of a woman who was found unresponsive and they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.