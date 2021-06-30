Woman killed in 'disturbance' at Marrero home; Man in custody

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Ames Boulevard around 5:10 a.m. in reference to a “disturbance.”

MARRERO, La. — Authorities say a woman is dead after a disturbance at a Marrero home on Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Ames Boulevard around 5:10 a.m. in reference to a “disturbance.” At the scene, deputies found a woman with multiple cuts to her body. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name will be released after her family is informed about her death. The JPSO said a suspect is in custody but his name was not released “for investigative reasons.” The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about the suspect or motive for the attack.