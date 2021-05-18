Woman killed in Harvey shooting, arrest made after police chase into New Orleans

A witness told police the vehicle was involved in the shooting, but the driver's possible role in the homicide is being investigated.

HARVEY, La. — A woman was shot in Harvey Tuesday afternoon, then died from her wounds in the hospital that night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim was shot around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. Indigo Drive in the Woodmere area.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she later died from her wounds.

According to JPSO, a witness at the scene gave deputies the description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the diver led them on a chase into New Orleans.

Police say the driver stopped near the intersection of Behrman Highway and Anson Street, then fled on foot. They were apprehended by a Louisiana Dept. of Public Safety officer soon after.