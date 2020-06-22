Woman killed, man wounded in River Ridge double shooting

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in this shooting.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured in River Ridge.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an apartment building in the 5800 block of Walnut Creek Road around 12:30 p.m.

On arrival, they found a man shot in the hip and arm outside the apartment. Inside the apartment was a woman who had been fatally shot.

The male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.