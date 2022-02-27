x
Jefferson

Woman shot and killed in Harvey

A sheriff's office spokesman said deputies sent to the scene found a female victim who had been shot in the torso.
Police car on the street at night

HARVEY, La. — A woman was shot and killed in Harvey Sunday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Angus Drive.

A sheriff's office spokesman said deputies sent to the scene found a female victim who had been shot in the torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no immediate word on a suspect or motive.

