Woman shot and killed in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — A woman was shot and killed in Harvey Sunday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
A spokesman said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Angus Drive.
A sheriff's office spokesman said deputies sent to the scene found a female victim who had been shot in the torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
There was no immediate word on a suspect or motive.
