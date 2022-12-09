x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Live at Noon: JP Sheriff Lopinto to discuss woman stabbed to death in Harvey Thursday

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff will discuss the case of a woman who was found stabbed in her car in the parking lot of a motel along the West Bank Expressway Thursday.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

HARVEY, La. — A woman was found stabbed to death inside of a car in a hotel parking lot off the West Bank Expressway in Harvey Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the scene where a woman had been reportedly stabbed and found the victim inside of a car suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s identity had not been released as they were waiting to inform the next of kin. Lopinto said there is currently no suspect that has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Metairie deacon pleads guilty to four counts of sex crimes with child

Before You Leave, Check This Out