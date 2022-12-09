Live at Noon: JP Sheriff Lopinto to discuss woman stabbed to death in Harvey Thursday

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff will discuss the case of a woman who was found stabbed in her car in the parking lot of a motel along the West Bank Expressway Thursday.

HARVEY, La. — A woman was found stabbed to death inside of a car in a hotel parking lot off the West Bank Expressway in Harvey Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the scene where a woman had been reportedly stabbed and found the victim inside of a car suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s identity had not been released as they were waiting to inform the next of kin. Lopinto said there is currently no suspect that has been identified.