Woman struck, killed trying to walk across highway in Gretna

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the lower West Bank Expressway.
GRETNA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a woman trying to walk across a highway in Gretna was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the lower West Bank Expressway, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

A man driving a pick-up truck was in the middle lane of the highway when the woman stepped in front of his vehicle, Gretna police Deputy Chief Jason DiMarco said. The woman was not in a crosswalk, he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were waiting to notify the woman’s relatives before releasing her name.

More information may be released further into the investigation.

