GRETNA, La. - Jefferson Parish leaders say issues at the parish's landfill in Waggaman caused foul odors to waft across the parish for months, causing an uproar from residents.

Parish President Mike Yenni said that an engineer in charge of the landfill has resigned and the company managing the site, IESI Louisiana, has been notified that they are in breach of contract. The company has until July 26 to fix the issues at the landfill that are causing the odor, Yenni said.

Yenni said systems at the landfill that collect leachate, a liquid that drains from the landfill and contains methane and hydrogen sulfide, were not properly maintained.

Officials are now looking at ways to move forward, including possibly draining the wells that contain the liquid.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said that tests have shown the smell is a nuisance, but not dangerous to health.

Yenni said that the parish council will introduce a measure to stop the parish’s landfills from taking residential sewage waste from outside the parish. Liquid industrial waste will also not be accepted.

IESI Louisiana was contracted to manage the landfill in 2012, Yenni said.

