NEW ORLEANS —

Members of the non-profit Hams for Fams are preparing for another year of donating Christmas meals for hundreds of local families in need, according to the group’s co-president Hayes Martin.

“It’s more than just feeding the families,” said Martin. “It’s (about) connecting with people in our community, lending that helping hand.”

The group, made up of Jesuit High School students, though not affiliated with the school, started a few years ago as a way to help families who needed a little extra help during the holidays.

The teens work to get donations, buy the meals and then work with volunteers to deliver the food to families in need.

“I think it’s important because New Orleans is such a community-based city,” said another member of the group, Jonathan Tindall. “And just the kinship you feel on packing day with all those high-schoolers and then meeting the families and getting to share that special moment with them as they get that Christmas meal they so desperately need.”

ALSO: Strong storms roll in after Saints game ends

ALSO: Saints can still get the #1 seed the NFC, here's how

ALSO: Deadly Louisiana tornado leaves damage in its path

On Monday afternoon, the teens stuffed 250 envelopes for 250 families because not only does each family get a Christmas meal — they get a Christmas card, too.

“We personally write each of those 250 cards and everyone on the board signs it,” said Martin.

The teens are quick to admit they can't do it alone and need help every year both in the form of donations but they also need volunteers.

“For us, the main goal is getting more teenagers involved and showing them through the experience by going and delivering and seeing the joy on these people’s faces when they get the food how important it is to give back especially when you have so much.”

It might feel like a selfless act but the group says they get so much this.

“I wish I could do this more,” said Tindall. “It’s just such a great feeling and seeing the joy on their faces is priceless.”

The group has already raised $18,000 but are still a few thousand short of their goal of $25,000.

They are also looking for volunteers to pack non-perishable food items at the Cannery in Mid City from 12p - 2p December 21 and on December 23rd to pack perishable food items into boxes and to deliver meals to families.

You can find more information at Hamsforfams.org

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.