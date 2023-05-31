Gov. Edwards updates coastal restoration progress at 'State of the Coast'

In the last seven years, the state has secured nearly $15 billion for projects, according to Edwards.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has lost more than 2,000 square miles of its coast in the last 90 years, according to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, but Governor John Bel Edwards said he believes coastal projects are restoring it.

In the last seven years, the state has secured nearly $15 billion for projects, according to Edwards.

"They have restored and maintained over 26,000 acres, improved more than 83 miles of levees, restored more than 22 miles of barrier islands," Edwards said during the first day of the State of the Coast conference at the Morial Convention Center.

The projects include the Spanish Pass Marsh Restoration Project in the Barataria Basin.

"The Google Maps told us we were standing in water while we were cutting that ribbon. That shows the massive scope of that project," Edwards said.

Chairman of the CPRA, Chip Kline, announced at the conference Wednesday he will resign in July. CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase will take over as chairman

"The state of our coast is strong, but the coast of the future can be even stronger. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your hard work," Kline said during the announcement of his resignation.

Last week, the Louisiana Legislature unanimously approved the 2023 coastal master plan.

"Louisiana is the only state in the country with a dedicated, science-based, publicly informed road map for a resilient coast," Kline said.

With one week left in the legislative session, Edwards has been advocating for the legislature to commit surplus state money to the coast.

"They are deciding now what to do with one-time funding available because of the surplus and current year excess. Once again, we've asked for a chunk of that to go to the coast," he said.

This week's State of the Coast conference brings together thousands of scientists, policymakers and educators to discuss the latest ideas.

"We are making tremendous progress there is nobody spiking the football in the end zone though because I suspect many of us in this room will not see the day when we’re done, but we know we can be successful," Edwards said.