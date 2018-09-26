Lauren Darnell has spent much of her professional life in the non-profit world, focusing on mentorship and education.

The 37-year-old is now putting those skills to work as the new head of the organization once known as the John Besh Foundation.

"I am just very humbled and honored to be from New Orleans serving people from New Orleans and to make New Orleans a better place,” Darnell said.

The new leadership comes with a new name. The foundation is now called the Made in New Orleans Foundation. The changes all come after Chef John Besh stepped down following a Nola.com report citing 25 employees claimed they were victims of sexual harassment while working at some of the celebrity chef’s restaurants.

Though the foundation was a separate entity, Darnell says she is now committed to the rebirth of the foundation.

"I think it's needed. It's a revival. The definition of rebirth is after decline, you know -- a birth,” she said.

The foundation will continue to pay for minority chefs to attend the International Culinary Center in New York, but in her new role, Darnell wants to give recipients even more support, so they can start their own businesses once they’ve returned home to New Orleans.

"Mentorship is something I deeply believe in. And I believe in growing other people's potential and seeing the growth in others. It's why I get out of bed every day,” Darnell said.

The Made in New Orleans Foundation will celebrate its rebirth next month. They are inviting everyone to attend a gala. Darnell is aware of the challenges rebranding the foundation after the Besh fallout, but says she is ready for it.

"It's not about the past, it's about the future. I think this is opportunity to move forward,” she said.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL