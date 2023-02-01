Beloved New Orleans radio personality, John Osterlind, dead at 55

Osterlind was found unresponsive in his Warehouse District apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans radio personality and show host John Osterlind passed away before the New Year.

According to a New Orleans Police Department report, Osterlind was found unresponsive in his Warehouse District apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by the property manager.

EMS was called and declared him dead on the scene. The cause of his death is unknown and NOPD has listed his death as ‘unclassified’ pending an autopsy by the coroner.

"We are terribly saddened to report the passing of former Morning Drive host, John Osterlind," his former station WKBU Bayou 95.7 posted to social media. "He was an integral part of Bayou 95.7 and will always be a part of The Audacy - New Orleans family.”

We are terribly saddened to report the passing of former Morning Drive host, John Osterlind. He died of natural causes... Posted by Bayou 95.7 on Sunday, January 1, 2023

The Connecticut native started his radio broadcasting career at 103.7 FM WWRX in Providence, Rhode Island from 1987 to 1988. Then, moving to WCCC-FM in Hartford from 1989 to 1992, before becoming legendary at WAAF FM in Boston where he was music director from 1992 to 2001 and went by the on-air name “Ozone.”

I received very sad news today. One of my best friends has passed away. I love you John Osterlind aka Rebecca Pratt. You were one of the good ones. Posted by Sunni Womack on Saturday, December 31, 2022

He eventually landed on a Clearchannel/iHeart News Talk station, WRNO FM in New Orleans. Along with his co-host, James Parker, Osterlind rose to popularity with his on-air gags on his call-in News/Talk show.

After leaving WRNO he briefly had a show on WGSO in 2015 before landing his own morning talk show on Entercom/Audacy rock station, WKBU Bayou 95.7 FM.