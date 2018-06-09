We often speak of the WWL-TV family and this week our hearts are with a member of that family. Anchor Karen Swensen's husband, John Ronquillo, died Tuesday. He was 64.

John was a native New Orleanian who loved and served the city for more than 30 years as a New Orleans police officer and homicide detective.

He joined the NOPD just after graduating on a football scholarship from Tulane University, where he was co-captain of the Green Wave football team. He was also a star athlete at De La Salle High School, where he graduated in 1972.

With the NOPD, some of his many assignments included SWAT, the Police Academy and Motorcycle Unit. He served as a homicide detective for 20 years. John also bravely served the NOPD and the people of New Orleans in the Superdome during Hurricane Katrina.

After John retired from NOPD, he joined the staff of the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office as an investigator.

More than any of his professional or athletic achievements, he was most proud of his daughter, Catherine, and his son, Matthew.

Other survivors include his sister, Mitzi Labadot, and brother, Raymond Ronquillo Jr., as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & International Shrine of St. Jude, 411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, on Saturday, Sept. 8 at noon. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until noon. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Community Center, 400 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA 70112 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

