Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus LIII

On television, Duhamel is known for his role as Danny McCoy on the NBC crime drama “Las Vegas.”

NEW ORLEANS — Actor and director Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, February 27, 2022, according to a press release from the krewe.

“We at Bacchus are so excited to once again present a first-class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite,” said Clark Brennan, Krewe of Bacchus Captain. “After a tough two years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our local musicians who have been struggling.”

“I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning as Bacchus is a once-in-a-lifetime experience my family and I will always remember,” said Duhamel.

Duhamel will star in the upcoming NBC show “The Thing About Pam” alongside Renee Zellweger, which will premiere on March 8th. Later this year, Duhamel will star in Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Other recent credits include Think Like a Dog opposite Meghan Fox, Netflix’s The Lost Husband, romantic comedy Love, Simon, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

On television, Duhamel is known for his role as Danny McCoy on the NBC crime drama “Las Vegas.” Additionally, Duhamel starred in several seasons of the long-running ABC soap opera “All My Children,” in which he received three consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations.

Bacchus’s 2022 theme is “From the Heart” which will feature 21 themed floats including Braveheart, Queen of Hearts, Eat Your Heart Out, Purple Heart and Young At Heart. Specialty throws this year include light up shoelaces, socks, silicone cups, glass beads, sunglasses, flip flops, selfie lights, and toothbrushes.

Louis Prima Jr. and the Wise Guys will be performing at the Bacchus’s Rendezvous After-Parade Party along with Bag of Donuts, Parish County Line and Rooney G.

Previous Bacchus monarchs have included Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Anthony Mackie, Danny Kaye, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Farrell, Hulk Hogan, Drew Carey, Tom Arnold, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Perry Como, Jackie Gleason and Glenn Campbell.

WWL-TV is once again partnering with the krewe to broadcast the parade at 10 p.m. from Bacchus’s Rendezvous at the Morial Convention Center. The parade will also be available on WWLTV.com and on mobile devices.