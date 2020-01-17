NEW ORLEANS — After serving more than 24 years with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a Destrehan man was arrested Wednesday for having child porn, Nola.com reported.

Karl Burge, 55, was booked with possession of pornography involving juveniles, Louisiana's Attorney General's Office said. After he was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in Killona, Burge was released on bond, but the amount paid for the bond was not available, Nola.com reported.

A spokesperson with JPSO said Burge was fired after he was arrested. Burge was a deputy in the sheriff's office's traffic division.

Police arrested Burge after an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit. Jefferson and St. Charles parishes' sheriff's offices helped with the investigation, Nola.com reported.

