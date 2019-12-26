NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Marrero, a police spokesperson said.

Police got a call around 3:50 p.m. that a male victim was shot in the area, but police said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the killing happened less than two blocks away from the intersection of Barataria and Ames Boulevard.

JPSO officials said police don't have information on why the victim was shot or who shot him.

The victim was shot in an apartment complex courtyard in the 2800 block of Mt Kennedy Drive.

JPSO first reported the killing around 4:30 p.m. Police did not say how old the victim was.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call JPSO's homicide section at 504.364.5300.

