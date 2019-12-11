NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Harvey, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

During a press conference, officials said the victim was 57 years old and was shot by his neighbor.

Police have handled confrontations between the victim and the suspected shooter before but not in the past year.

It happened near the intersection of Nathan Kornman Drive and Chinkapin Street in the Woodmere area.

ALSO: On Veterans Day, remember New Orleans' homeless vets

ALSO: Student pretends stapler is gun, gets arrested for terrorizing school, officials say

ALSO: Veterans remembered, celebrated at National WWII Museum

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.