MARRERO, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of the Westbank Expressway.

Officials said the man is in stable condition.

No suspect or motive has been released by authorities.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

