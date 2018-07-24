The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one 31-year-old woman dead Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Manhattan and Lake Tahoe boulevards around 2 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to UMC in critical condition where she later died, according to JPSO.

The woman was driving down Manhattan while the man was riding on the hood of the car. She then turned onto Lake Tahoe and stopped the vehicle. The man then got off the vehicle and shot through the windshield, striking the woman.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and her boyfriend or husband. However, the sheriff’s office says it is not clear at this time exactly what relationship the man and woman had.

The man has been taken into custody.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

