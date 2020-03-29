NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported that a deputy-involved shooting happened in Marrero on Saturday evening.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting. It happened around 8:40 p.m. near Patriot Street and Allo Avenue, blocks away from John Ehret High School.

According to JPSO, the shooting didn't involve the school in any way.

JPSO deputies were responding to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Barataria Boulevard around 8:25 p.m. because a woman refused to leave a business's parking lot as it was closing.

The woman fled the parking lot in a vehicle when deputies responded, and they followed her to the 4200 block of Patriot Street, where she stopped at her home.

The woman pointed a gun at a deputy. Another deputy fired his weapon at her once, striking her in the chest and the arm.

In stable condition, the woman was taken to a hospital.

Police said the gunshot isn't expected to be life-threatening.

During a press conference, Lopinto told WWLTV that investigators are working to find out why the woman pointed a gun at the deputy.

