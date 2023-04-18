JPSO deputy shoots at driver fleeing after a traffic stop in Marrero

The suspect was eventually arrested and booked. It is unclear why the deputies stopped the man or why the man drove away.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a deputy shot at a driver fleeing after a traffic stop in Marrero.

It happened Monday night around 8:00 p.m. at the corner of Westbank Expressway and Oak Street.

“During the traffic stop, the adult male suspect took off from the deputy and crashed his vehicle at a nearby location. The suspect exited his vehicle and fled from deputies on foot,” JPSO spokesperson Sergeant Brandon Veal explained in a report.

Veal says the officer “perceived a threat” when trying to apprehend the fleeing man and fired his service weapon at least one time at the suspect. The man was not struck by the gunfire, and no one was hurt in the incident, according to Sergeant Veal.

The man was eventually arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

It is unclear why the deputies stopped the man or why the man drove away.