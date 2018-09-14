NEW ORLEANS -- The victim in a lawsuit against former Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club President Naaman Stewart has been given 15 days to rework her case in a decision made Friday morning.

Both sides were at Orleans Civil Court when a judge decided to dismiss assault and battery allegations in the suit because they were past the year deadline.

However, defamation allegations were upheld, and the judge told the woman she was allowed 15 days to rework the employment discrimination aspect of the case.

MORE: New audio recording tied to alleged sexual assault by Zulu King-elect, report says

The former Zulu club employee accused Stewart of following her into a bathroom at the club and refusing to let her leave until she showed him her breasts and had sex with him. The woman was later fired.

Stewart was set to reign as King Zulu 2019, however, the club decided to suspend him after the sexual harassment allegations were filed. According to court documents, Zulu removed Stewart as king on Aug. 5. That was the same day by which the club’s president had said a committee would be formed to investigate claims that Stewart made sexual advances toward a former club employee.

While Zulu officials have not addressed the matter, the decision to remove Stewart as king-elect would seem to clear the way for George V. Rainey to reign as King Zulu 2019 after he lost to Stewart by six votes.

Naaman Stewart Court Docume... by on Scribd

© 2018 WWL