Baton Rouge judge temporarily blocks abortion ban

This is the second time this ban, which does not provide exceptions for rape or incest victims, has been blocked since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana abortion ban was blocked again Tuesday after a Baton Rouge judge ordered a temporary restraining order.

This comes after a New Orleans judge transferred the case to Baton Rouge, last Friday on technical grounds. The restraining order once again allows the state's three abortion clinics to reopen if they choose to do so.

“This is an incredible relief for people who need abortion care right now in Louisiana. Abortion care in the state can resume today, and further irreparable harm has been avoided," said Jenny Ma, a senior attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

According to The Advocate it is unclear whether the clinics will resume services. The clinics said they would halt abortions after Friday's ruling.