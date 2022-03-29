9th Ward bridge to close at 9 a.m. in New Orleans

Crews will be doing maintenance on the bridge, including graffiti removal operations.

NEW ORLEANS — Both Westbound and Eastbound lanes on the Judge Seeber Bridge on LA 39 will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Alternate route:

Westbound: From N Robertson St. take right on Poland Ave and take left on St Claude Ave

Eastbound: From North Claiborne Ave take Left on Caffin Ave Then take right at St Claude Ave