9th Ward bridge to close at 9 a.m. in New Orleans

Crews will be doing maintenance on the bridge, including graffiti removal operations.
Credit: Google Maps

NEW ORLEANS — Both Westbound and Eastbound lanes on the Judge Seeber Bridge on LA 39 will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Crews will be doing maintenance on the bridge, including graffiti removal operations.

Alternate route:

Westbound: From N Robertson St. take right on Poland Ave and take left on St Claude Ave

Eastbound: From North Claiborne Ave take Left on Caffin Ave Then take right at St Claude Ave

Remember, you can always call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information about state road closures. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

