Judge sentences Darren Bridges to life in prison for the 2017 killing of NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil

Bridges was also found guilty on a number of drug possession charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge handed down the life sentence for Darren Bridges after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of officer McNeil.

Bridges was also found guilty of possession of cocaine, alprazolam, and tramadol with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, and aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.

On top of the murder charge sentence, he was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for drug possession and distribution charges and 30 years for the obstruction of justice charge.

McNeil and three other officers were on patrol on Oct. 13, 2017, in an area notorious for drug dealing when the officers encountered Bridges near the intersection of Tara Land and Lake Forest Boulevard.

Police say McNeil tried to stop Bridges alone and used a stun gun to stop him, but Bridges fatally shot McNeil.

The courtroom was filled with NOPD officers including New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson.

The court also heard testimony from seven victims including testimony from the NOPD officer Bridges assaulted during that encounter with McNeil.

Officer McNeil’s wife, Brittney McNeil also was in court to give her testimony saying she will “never be the same with the loss of her husband.”